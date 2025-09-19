CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—Mummification was practiced by various cultures across the world at different times, perhaps most famously by the Egyptians. But according to a statement released by The Australian National University (ANU), a groundbreaking new study recently revealed this behavior dates back thousands of years earlier than previously thought to a somewhat surprising place—southern China and Southeast Asia. Hunter-gatherers in this part of the world often buried their dead in a tightly compact crouching position. The bodies are typically found very well-preserved but display no visible signs of mummification. An international team of researchers recently analyzed 54 burials of these types from 11 archaeological sites across southern China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other nearby places. Experts determined that the bodies of the deceased individuals had been suspended over a smoky fire for long periods of time, which dried out and essentially mummified the remains while leaving very little evidence of the process. The earliest examples of this practice date back more than 12,000 years—5,000 years older than the mummified persons of South America’s Chinchorro culture, once thought to be the world’s oldest. “This type of smoke-drying is, so far, the oldest demonstrated method of the intentional preservation of corpses that we have on record anywhere in the world,” said ANU Emeritus Professor Peter Bellwood. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about tattoos on the remains of a mummified person uncovered in the desert of southern China, go to "Ancient Tattoos: Tarim Basin Mummy."
World's Oldest Evidence of Mummification Found
News September 19, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Chinese Frontier Fort
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty
Features March/April 2025
Unearthing an Elusive Empire
Archaeologists have discovered rare evidence of an enlightened medieval dynasty that ruled much of Central Asia
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation
-
Letter from Greece September/October 2025
Searching for Washingtonia
How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian communityAlbert Sarvis