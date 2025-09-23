JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Major Neolithic Monuments Identified in Austria

News September 23, 2025

Aerial view of Neolithic earthen enclosure, Rechnitz, Austria
Office of the Burgenland State Government/Nikolaus Franz
SHARE:
Aerial view of Neolithic earthen enclosure, Rechnitz, Austria
Aerial view of Neolithic earthen enclosure, Rechnitz, Austria

RECHNITZ, AUSTRIA—According to a report from All That’s Interesting, a team from Archäologie Burgenland unearthed a set of massive circular monuments in Rechnitz along the Hungarian border that has provided an unprecedented glimpse at life there during the Neolithic period. The features were first tentatively identified several years ago through aerial photography and geophysical survey, but researchers are only now understanding how extensive the site truly is. Excavations have uncovered at least three monumental earthen enclosures, some measuring 350 feet across, formed by a series of concentric circular ditches and wooden palisades that were built between 4850 and 4500 b.c. The team also discovered two Neolithic settlements that are even older, with houses nearby that were likely built by some of the region’s first farmers. The concentration of so many significant sites in such a small area indicates that the location was a major social, cultural, and ritual center more than 6,500 years ago. “We are learning a great deal about the Neolithic settler clans who found this a favorable location to establish the cultural techniques of agriculture and livestock farming in what is now Burgenland in the 6th millennium b.c,” said Nikolaus Franz, director of Archäologie Burgenland. To read about the earliest known pair of identical twins, whose remains were uncovered in northeastern Austria, go to "A Twin Burial."

Recommended Articles

Features September/October 2025

Here Comes the Sun

On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

Read Article
Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Neolithic Neophytes

Read Article
C. Jarrige, MAI

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Features November/December 2024

Europe’s Lost Bronze Age Civilization

Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 previously unknown megasites north of the Danube

Read Article
Courtesy Barry Molloy

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation

  • Letter from Greece September/October 2025

    Searching for Washingtonia

    How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian community

    Read Article
    View looking northeast along the Isthmus of Corinth, Greece
    Albert Sarvis