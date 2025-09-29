JOIN TODAY
Life-Size Human Statue Found at Göbeklitepe

News September 29, 2025

Human statue embedded in stone wall, Göbeklitepe, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
GÖBEKLITEPE, TURKEY—Dating back more than 12,000 years, the Neolithic site of Göbeklitepe is considered the world’s oldest monumental religious sanctuary. It is famous for its enigmatic enclosures featuring T-shaped pillars, some of which are carved with anthropomorphic images of animals. However, Türkiye Today reports that archaeologists have now uncovered a life-size human statue at the site. While similar artworks have been found at the contemporary site of Karahantepe, this is the first of its kind to have been recovered at Göbeklitepe. The statue was discovered during a recent restoration project that combines both preservation and excavation. Experts believe that the sculpture was positioned horizontally and deliberately embedded in the base of a wall between two buildings known as Structure B and D. Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the object was likely left as a votive offering, one of the few direct examples of a ritual gift being incorporated into the sacred architecture of the site. “This new find from Göbeklitepe will shed light on the rituals and belief systems of the Neolithic era,” he said. For more, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"

(Vincent J. Musi)

(National Geographic Magazines/GettyImages)

© D. Gliksman

    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation