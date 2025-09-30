Overhead view of waiting room pavement and bench in the Villa of the Mysteries, Pompeii, Italy

POMPEII, ITALY—The Villa of the Mysteries on the outskirts of Pompeii contains some of the world’s most famous and beautiful ancient frescoes, which would have struck any guest who was lucky enough to be invited inside with awe. Recent excavations near the property’s main entrance revealed a different part of the villa, which hosted visitors who were almost certainly never asked to view the ornate estate’s interior. According to a statement released by the Pompeii Archaeological Park, archaeologists uncovered a waiting bench on the public street opposite the villa's main gate. Every morning, this is where clients of the home's wealthy patron would have gathered and waited to see the dominus, or master of the house. In Roman society, people of lower social classes often had connections to prominent figures and would wait outside their properties to show their loyalty—and maybe hope to attain some legal or financial aid from the dominus. In exchange, these ordinary citizens would offer political support should the wealthy landowner run for election to the city’s administration. The more people who gathered each day outside a Pompeian domus, the more affluent the homeowner. One such client who had perhaps waited outside the Villa of the Mysteries for too long a time grew impatient and, using a sharpened object or a piece of charcoal, scribbled on the wall to pass the time. Archaeologists were able to make out a date but not the year, and part of the man’s name—Bassus—from the etching. For more, go to "Saving the Villa of the Mysteries."

Graffiti in the Villa of the Mysteries' waiting room, Pompeii, Italy



