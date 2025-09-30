JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

"Waiting Room" Found Outside Popular Pompeian Villa

News September 30, 2025

Bench in the Villa of the Mysteries' waiting room, Pompeii, Italy
Pompeii Archaeological Park
SHARE:
Overhead view of waiting room pavement and bench in the Villa of the Mysteries, Pompeii, Italy
Overhead view of waiting room pavement and bench in the Villa of the Mysteries, Pompeii, Italy

POMPEII, ITALY—The Villa of the Mysteries on the outskirts of Pompeii contains some of the world’s most famous and beautiful ancient frescoes, which would have struck any guest who was lucky enough to be invited inside with awe. Recent excavations near the property’s main entrance revealed a different part of the villa, which hosted visitors who were almost certainly never asked to view the ornate estate’s interior. According to a statement released by the Pompeii Archaeological Park, archaeologists uncovered a waiting bench on the public street opposite the villa's main gate. Every morning, this is where clients of the home's wealthy patron would have gathered and waited to see the dominus, or master of the house. In Roman society, people of lower social classes often had connections to prominent figures and would wait outside their properties to show their loyalty—and maybe hope to attain some legal or financial aid from the dominus. In exchange, these ordinary citizens would offer political support should the wealthy landowner run for election to the city’s administration. The more people who gathered each day outside a Pompeian domus, the more affluent the homeowner. One such client who had perhaps waited outside the Villa of the Mysteries for too long a time grew impatient and, using a sharpened object or a piece of charcoal, scribbled on the wall to pass the time. Archaeologists were able to make out a date but not the year, and part of the man’s name—Bassus—from the etching. For more, go to "Saving the Villa of the Mysteries."

Graffiti in the Villa of the Mysteries' waiting room, Pompeii, Italy
Graffiti in the Villa of the Mysteries' waiting room, Pompeii, Italy


 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Pompeii Friend Group

Read Article
Araldo de Luca

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Features September/October 2024

Pompeii Style

Inside the Roman houses where archaeologists continue to discover evocative new masterpieces

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Pompeian Politics

Read Article

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation