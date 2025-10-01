NEFUD DESERT, SAUDI ARABIA—Researchers were recently surprised when they encountered more than 60 ancient rock art panels lining the mountainous terrain of the Nefud Desert in northern Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports. Overall, the team recorded more than 130 life-size images of camels, gazelles, ibexes, wild donkeys, and aurochs that had been carved into the sandstone cliffs around 12,000 years ago. This indicates that the climate there was at least partly habitable at that time and that groups of hunter-gatherers were passing through the region 2,000 years earlier than previously believed. Experts posit that the ancient communities likely survived the inhospitable desert conditions by moving between seasonal lakes. The team also believes the monumental rock engravings perhaps marked the paths and locations of essential water sources within the landscape. This theory is supported by the prevalence of images of male camels, which were often associated with the rainy season. While most of the images were close to ground level, one scene featuring 19 camels and three donkeys was carved in a spot 128 feet up and only accessible via a narrow ledge. “Standing on this ledge, the engravers would also not have been able to see the whole image they were creating,” said archaeologist and rock art researcher Maria Guagnin. “But they had the skill to still produce a naturalistic representation.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. For more, go to "Oldest Animal Art," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2021.
Animal Rock Art Likely Marked Arabian Desert Water Sources
News October 1, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
The Song in the Stone
Off the Grid July/August 2024
Chumash Painted Cave State Historic Park, California
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
A Very Close Encounter
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation