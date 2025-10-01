JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Earliest Use of Blue Pigment in Europe Identified

News October 1, 2025

Blue pigment residue on stone artifact
Wisher et al. 2025, © Antiquity Publications Ltd
SHARE:
A. Microscopic image of nano-sized specks of blue residue, directly adjacent to visible concentrations; B. shows the area in the white rectangle under greater magnification
A. Microscopic image of nano-sized specks of blue residue, directly adjacent to visible concentrations; B. shows the area in the white rectangle under greater magnification

AARHUS, DENMARK—Researchers have discovered the earliest known traces of blue pigment on a 13,000-year-old stone artifact recovered from the site of Mühlheim-Dietesheim in central Germany, ARTnews reports. Using a suite of analytical methods, the team, led by archaeologist Izzy Wisher of Aarhus University, identified the residue as the mineral azurite, a pigment that had not previously been found in European Paleolithic artwork. Wisher and her colleagues suggest that the stone was likely used to grind the pigment or mix paint. Scholars had thought that artists of the period mainly employed black and red pigments, and have attributed the lack of blue hues to a dearth of naturally occurring blue minerals. “This challenges what we thought we knew about Paleolithic pigment use,” Wisher said. “The presence of azurite shows that Paleolithic people had a deep knowledge of mineral pigments and could access a much broader color palette than we previously thought—and they may have been selective in the way they used certain colors.” She posits that blue minerals may have been used for other activities that are largely invisible in the archaeological record, such as dyeing fabric or painting the body. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about rare ancient painting methods observed in a Spanish cave, go to "Paleo Palette."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2014

Ice Age Lion Made Whole Again

Read Article
(Courtesy Hilde Jensen, Universität Tübingen)

Features March/April 2012

New Life for the Lion Man

Using recently uncovered fragments, archaeologists may be able to finally piece together one of the world's oldest works of art

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Saints Alive

Read Article
Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation