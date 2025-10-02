ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY—A gold brooch, a rare piece of jade, and a bronze pin dated to approximately 2500 B.C. have been uncovered in northwestern Turkey at the site of Hisarlik, also known as ancient Troy, Hurriyet Daily News reports. The objects were discovered in front of a structure called the “6M Palace,” said archaeologist Reyhan Körpe of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University. The brooch is thought to have been made locally some 4,500 years ago, he explained, while the jade may have been imported from China or Afghanistan. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the well-preserved ring brooch is one of only three known in the world. The luxurious items will be displayed at the Troy Museum. To read about how archaeologists are analyzing artifacts previously uncovered at Troy, go to "Around the World: Turkey."
Rare Objects Unearthed in Ancient Troy
News October 2, 2025
