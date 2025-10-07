JOIN TODAY
12,000-Year-Old Carving Found in Turkey

News October 7, 2025

T-pillar carved with human face, Karahantepe, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
ŞANLIURFA, TURKEY—A T-shaped pillar carved with a face on its upper section has been discovered in southeastern Turkey at the Neolithic site of Karahantepe, according to a Türkiye Today report. Similar pillars bearing stylized arms and hands have been found nearby at the site of Göbeklitepe. Researchers from the Stone Mounds Project suggest that the newly uncovered pillar, which bears deep-set eyes and a broad, flattened nose, supports the idea that such pillars served as architectural elements and early artworks depicting the human form some 12,000 years ago. For more on Karahantepe, go to "Discovering a New Neolithic World."

