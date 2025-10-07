VAN, TURKEY—The kingdom of Urartu, made up of parts of modern-day Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Armenia, emerged in the ninth century B.C. and declined in the sixth century B.C. Türkiye Today reports that excavations at Garibin Tepe in eastern Turkey, conducted by Mehmet Işıklı of Ataturk University, have unearthed massive Urartian-era walls in an area where lion sculptures were discovered last year. To the north, they also uncovered Urartian mudbrick architecture, wall paintings, and large earthenware jars. Işıklı notes that Ayanis Castle, an Urartian fortress overlooking Lake Van, is located just two miles away and can be seen from Garibin Tepe. He thinks that the structures may have been terrace walls to support a monumental religious or royal space, or another fortification. “We don’t know why two settlement areas were built this close to Ayanis Castle,” he said. “This place still maintains its mystery.” To read about another discovery from Van Province, go to "Around the World: Turkey."
Why Were These Massive Urartian-Era Walls Built?
News October 7, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Dead Drunk
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power
Features May/June 2025
Goddess at the Crossroads
Why a city put its trust in a Greek deity feared throughout the Mediterranean world
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation