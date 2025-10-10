JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Possible Phrygian Temple Discovered in Turkey

News October 10, 2025

SHARE:

DENIZLI, TURKEY—Live Science reports that a temple discovered in western Turkey may have been built by the Phrygians some 2,700 years ago. The temple is thought to have been dedicated to the Phrygian mother goddess known as Materan, Matar, and Cybele. Bilge Yılmaz Kolancı of Pamukkale University explained that the site features a cave with twin rock idols carved into the rock face between two structures. Libation bowls and drainage channels were also unearthed, she added. To read about another site in the region that the Phrygians once controlled, go to "Who Is That Masked God?"

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Dead Drunk

Read Article
Photo: Shatil Emmanuilov, Israel Antiquities Authority

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Features July/August 2025

The Home of the Weather God

In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

Read Article
Tolga İldun

Features May/June 2025

Goddess at the Crossroads

Why a city put its trust in a Greek deity feared throughout the Mediterranean world

Read Article
Istanbul Archaeology Museums

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation