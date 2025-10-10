DENIZLI, TURKEY—Live Science reports that a temple discovered in western Turkey may have been built by the Phrygians some 2,700 years ago. The temple is thought to have been dedicated to the Phrygian mother goddess known as Materan, Matar, and Cybele. Bilge Yılmaz Kolancı of Pamukkale University explained that the site features a cave with twin rock idols carved into the rock face between two structures. Libation bowls and drainage channels were also unearthed, she added. To read about another site in the region that the Phrygians once controlled, go to "Who Is That Masked God?"