DURHAM, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by Durham University, a team of researchers led by Eva Fernandez-Dominguez analyzed the teeth of 71 people whose remains were recovered from five different Neolithic sites in Syria, including Tell Halula. The teeth have been dated to between 11,600 and 7,500 years ago. Chemical analysis of the levels of strontium and oxygen isotopes in the tooth enamel allowed the researchers to determine which individuals had grown up in the area where their bodies were recovered, and which individuals had migrated there from other locations. The results of the study suggest that by the end of the Neolithic period, women were more likely to move between communities than men. Additional examination of the bones and the burials revealed that locals and non-locals received the same funerary treatments, indicating that the newcomers had been fully integrated into their adopted communities. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. To read about a carved bone wand uncovered in Syria, go to "Artifact: Neolithic Wand."
Tooth Study Suggests Syria’s Early Farmers Welcomed Newcomers
News October 10, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2019
You Say What You Eat
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
BYOB(oar)
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Neolithic Neophytes
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation
-
Letter from Greece September/October 2025
Searching for Washingtonia
How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian communityAlbert Sarvis