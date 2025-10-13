JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

DNA Study of China’s First Farmers Reveals Population Movements

News October 13, 2025

SHARE:

BEIJING, CHINA—According to a statement released by Peking University, researchers led by Huang Yani and Pang Yuhong of Peking University analyzed the complete genomes of 58 individuals whose remains were recovered from central China's Baligang site. This Neolithic site is situated between the Yellow River basin to the north, where early farmers grew millet, and the Yangtze River basin to the south, where people planted rice. The DNA study suggests that in the early Neolithic period, the Baligang population comprised a mix of northern and southern East Asian ancestry. Then, some 4,200 years ago, there was an increase in people bearing southern ancestry living in the Baligang region. The researchers think that rice farmers from the Yangtze River basin may have migrated northward in response to a known global climate event. Not all changes in genetic makeup coincided with changing pottery styles or methods of farming, however, indicating that cultural innovations sometimes spread without major changes in the population. Additionally, the scientists mapped the genomes of 75 of the 90 individuals whose remains were discovered in a mass grave in the Baligang region. All of the men in the group shared the same Y-chromosome lineage, while the women were found to have come from diverse maternal lineages. This suggests that women traveled to join other groups, and men remained in their places of birth. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. For more on Neolithic China, go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2020

China's Carp Catchers

Read Article
(Photo: T. Nakajima)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

BYOB(oar)

Read Article
Ali Mohammadi/Alamy

Features September/October 2025

Here Comes the Sun

On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

Read Article
Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Neolithic Neophytes

Read Article
C. Jarrige, MAI

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation

  • Letter from Greece September/October 2025

    Searching for Washingtonia

    How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian community

    Read Article
    Albert Sarvis