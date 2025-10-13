Aerial view of structure at Göbeklitepe, Turkey

SANLIURFA, TURKEY—Investigation of the eastern and southern slopes of the mound at southeastern Turkey's site of Göbeklitepe with ground-penetrating radar has revealed additional circular monumental enclosures, a large building, and smaller structures that may have been early domestic buildings at the site, according to a Türkiye Today report. “The results are highly exciting,” said Barbara Horejs of the Austrian Archaeological Institute. Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage site that was discovered in 1963, is known for its 12,000-year-old monumental enclosures, which feature T-shaped limestone pillars. Excavation director Necmi Karul of Istanbul University explained that the international research team also was able to take full-scale measurements of the site for the first time, since olive trees that covered areas of interest were removed earlier this year. This will help the team members to define the boundaries of Göbeklitepe and prepare for future research, he concluded. For more on Göbeklitepe, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"