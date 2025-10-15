BUYEO, SOUTH KOREA—The Chosun Daily reports that an ice-storage facility has been found at the Busosanseong Fortress, which is located in southwestern South Korea, by a team of researchers from Korea’s National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, Buyeo. The fortress was constructed as a royal stronghold during the Sabi period, between A.D. 538 and 660. The exterior of the ice house was rectangular in shape, while the interior featured a U-shape excavated from the bedrock measuring about eight feet deep. Stones were later added to reduce the size of this space. A pit in the center of the floor is thought to have served as a drainage reservoir. A lidded jar found in the structure has been identified as a jijingu, a ritual item thought to have been buried at the beginning of construction as an offering for the successful completion of the project. Five Chinese wushu coins were found inside the jar. Such coins were first minted in 118 B.C. and remained in circulation for nearly 750 years. To read about the excavation of tenth-century royal Korean palace go to "North Korea's Full Moon Tower."
Baekje Kingdom Ice House Found in South Korea
News October 15, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2020
Deerly Departed
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2015
A Soul of a City
Off the Grid November/December 2025
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, Wyoming
Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025
Building the Black City
Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation