Statue Base Uncovered on Greek Island

News October 15, 2025

ROME, ITALY—According to a report in La Brújula Verde, the base of a sculpture that included a pig or boar was uncovered in central Crete, at the site of the powerful Bronze Age city-state of Gortyna. Archaeologist Rita Sassu said that the sculpture was found near a well-preserved paved road surface in the northern part of the city. Sassu and her colleagues had been evaluating how the layout of the city changed over time when they discovered the statue base. They have also created a high-resolution map of Gortyna using aerial imagery. To read more about Bronze Age people, go to the "The Minoans of Crete."

