ROME, ITALY—According to a report in La Brújula Verde, the base of a sculpture that included a pig or boar was uncovered in central Crete, at the site of the powerful Bronze Age city-state of Gortyna. Archaeologist Rita Sassu said that the sculpture was found near a well-preserved paved road surface in the northern part of the city. Sassu and her colleagues had been evaluating how the layout of the city changed over time when they discovered the statue base. They have also created a high-resolution map of Gortyna using aerial imagery. To read more about Bronze Age people, go to the "The Minoans of Crete."
Statue Base Uncovered on Greek Island
News October 15, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022
Cretan Antiquing
Off the Grid July/August 2021
Zakros, Greece
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Grave of the “Griffin Warrior”
Pylos, Greece, 2015
Features September/October 2019
World of the Griffin Warrior
A single grave and its extraordinary contents are changing the way archaeologists view two great ancient Greek cultures
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation