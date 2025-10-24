DAŠICE, CZECH REPUBLIC—Traces of a 3,000-year-old village were unearthed in the central Czech Republic during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project, according to a Radio Prague International report. Archaeologist Tomáš Zavoral of the East Bohemian Museum in Pardubice said that the settlement was semicircular in shape, and that it had a small square and a well lined with wood. Excavation of one of the dwellings revealed its possible entrance, columns, and a wall. Zavoral suggests that the structure had been made with coal and plant materials covered with clay. A masonry roof covered the home. Pottery, bones, and soil samples were collected from the site for dating and further analysis of the landscape. To read about another recent discovery in Czech archaeology, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."
3,000-Year-Old Village Excavated in Czech Republic
News October 24, 2025
