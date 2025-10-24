JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

3,000-Year-Old Village Excavated in Czech Republic

News October 24, 2025

Aerial view of excavation of Late Bronze Age village, Dašice, Czech Republic
Tomáš Zavoral - East Bohemian Museum in Pardubice
SHARE:

DAŠICE, CZECH REPUBLIC—Traces of a 3,000-year-old village were unearthed in the central Czech Republic during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project, according to a Radio Prague International report. Archaeologist Tomáš Zavoral of the East Bohemian Museum in Pardubice said that the settlement was semicircular in shape, and that it had a small square and a well lined with wood. Excavation of one of the dwellings revealed its possible entrance, columns, and a wall. Zavoral suggests that the structure had been made with coal and plant materials covered with clay. A masonry roof covered the home. Pottery, bones, and soil samples were collected from the site for dating and further analysis of the landscape. To read about another recent discovery in Czech archaeology, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2025

Oasis Makers of Arabia

Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

Read Article
Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

Off the Grid September/October 2025

Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy

Read Article
Photo by Ilana Herzig

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ancient British Massacre

Read Article
Schulting et al. Antiquity (2024)

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation