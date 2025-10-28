Excavation of the foundation of an eighteenth-century building in Newtown, Pennsylvania

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA—Newtown, PA Now reports that an archaeological investigation conducted in eastern Pennsylvania by a team of volunteers led by Matt Bielecki of Stony Hill Archaeological Research uncovered an English pistol gunflint and the foundation of the Bucks County Treasury, which was robbed by the Loyalist Doan Gang in 1781. The raiders escaped with the taxes held in the building, including 1,200 Spanish silver dollars and 400 French crowns. In their support of the British crown, the members of the Doan Gang also robbed tax collectors and stole horses, which they sold to the British Army in Philadelphia and Baltimore. The artifacts will become part of the collection of the Bucks County Historical Society Mercer Museum. For more on Pennsylvania archaeology, go to "Letter from Philadelphia: Empire of Glass."