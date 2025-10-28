JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Revolutionary War–Era Site Explored in Pennsylvania

News October 28, 2025

Illustration of county buildings in Newtown, Pennsylvania, as they looked in 1812
Bucks County Historical Society
SHARE:
Excavation of the foundation of an eighteenth-century building in Newtown, Pennsylvania
Excavation of the foundation of an eighteenth-century building in Newtown, Pennsylvania

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA—Newtown, PA Now reports that an archaeological investigation conducted in eastern Pennsylvania by a team of volunteers led by Matt Bielecki of Stony Hill Archaeological Research uncovered an English pistol gunflint and the foundation of the Bucks County Treasury, which was robbed by the Loyalist Doan Gang in 1781. The raiders escaped with the taxes held in the building, including 1,200 Spanish silver dollars and 400 French crowns. In their support of the British crown, the members of the Doan Gang also robbed tax collectors and stole horses, which they sold to the British Army in Philadelphia and Baltimore. The artifacts will become part of the collection of the Bucks County Historical Society Mercer Museum. For more on Pennsylvania archaeology, go to "Letter from Philadelphia: Empire of Glass."

Recommended Articles

Letter from Williamsburg July/August 2025

A New Look at an Old City

Archaeologists are reconstructing the complicated 400-year history of Virginia’s colonial capital

Read Article
Photograph by Carol M. Highsmith/The Library of Congress

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Laurens' Last Stand

Read Article
(Provided by the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust)

Letter from Maryland November/December 2016

Belvoir's Legacy

The highly personal ARCHAEOLOGY of enslavement on a tobacco plantation

Read Article
(Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2016

Finding Parker’s Revenge

Read Article
(Jesse Costa/WBUR)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

  • Features September/October 2025

    Spirit Cave Connection

    The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute people

    Read Article
    Howard Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com

  • Features September/October 2025

    Here Comes the Sun

    On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

    Read Article
    Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

  • Features September/October 2025

    Myth of the Golden Dragon

    Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

    Read Article
    Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

  • Features September/October 2025

    Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire

    Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in Tajikistan

    Read Article
    Excavations of the sanctuary in the village of Torbulok in southern
    Gunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation