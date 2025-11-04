CAIRO, EGYPT—BBC News reports that Dick Schoof, outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands, has pledged to repatriate a 3,500-year-old sculpture thought to have been looted from Egypt in 2011 or 2012. The sculpture depicts a high-ranking official under Thutmose III, who was pharaoh between about 1479 and 1425 B.C. The stone head was recovered at an arts and antiques fair in 2022 in the Dutch city of Maastricht and will be returned to Egypt by the end of this year. To read about a temple of the female pharaoh Hatshepsut that Thutmose III maintained after her death, go to "Pharaoh's Fate."
Looted Ancient Egyptian Sculpture Will Be Repatriated
News November 4, 2025
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid November/December 2025
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, Wyoming
Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025
Building the Black City
Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
In His Majesty's Secret Service
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
Washington Risks It All
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez