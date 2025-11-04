JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Looted Ancient Egyptian Sculpture Will Be Repatriated

News November 4, 2025

SHARE:
Stone sculpture head of an Egyptian official
Stone sculpture head of an Egyptian official

CAIRO, EGYPT—BBC News reports that Dick Schoof, outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands, has pledged to repatriate a 3,500-year-old sculpture thought to have been looted from Egypt in 2011 or 2012. The sculpture depicts a high-ranking official under Thutmose III, who was pharaoh between about 1479 and 1425 B.C. The stone head was recovered at an arts and antiques fair in 2022 in the Dutch city of Maastricht and will be returned to Egypt by the end of this year. To read about a temple of the female pharaoh Hatshepsut that Thutmose III maintained after her death, go to "Pharaoh's Fate."

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid November/December 2025

Bighorn Medicine Wheel, Wyoming

Read Article
Lee Rentz/Alamy

Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025

Building the Black City

Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other

Read Article
View of Karabalgasun, Mongolia, landscape
H. Rohland/DAI Bonn

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

In His Majesty's Secret Service

Read Article
© 2012 Musée du Louvre, Dist. GrandPalaisRmn/Raphaël Chipault

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

Washington Risks It All

Read Article
Peter Newark American Pictures/Bridgeman Images

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez