Stone sculpture head of an Egyptian official

CAIRO, EGYPT—BBC News reports that Dick Schoof, outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands, has pledged to repatriate a 3,500-year-old sculpture thought to have been looted from Egypt in 2011 or 2012. The sculpture depicts a high-ranking official under Thutmose III, who was pharaoh between about 1479 and 1425 B.C. The stone head was recovered at an arts and antiques fair in 2022 in the Dutch city of Maastricht and will be returned to Egypt by the end of this year. To read about a temple of the female pharaoh Hatshepsut that Thutmose III maintained after her death, go to "Pharaoh's Fate."