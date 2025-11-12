JOIN TODAY
Prehistoric Child Burial Found in China’s Luobi Cave

News November 12, 2025

HAINAN PROVINCE, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, the burial of a child has been uncovered in Luobi Cave, which is located on Hainan Island off China’s southern coast. The remains, found in a flexed position with shell ornaments near the head and waist, have been dated to between 12,000 to 13,000 years old using radiocarbon and uranium series dating techniques. Gao Xing of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said that the burial is the oldest yet found on the island. To read about a 13,500-year-old sculpture recovered from Henan's open-air Lingjing site, go to "Oldest Chinese Artwork," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.

