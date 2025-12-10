JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

DNA Analysis Confirms Oral History of China’s Bo People

News December 10, 2025

SHARE:
Hanging coffin burials
Hanging coffin burials

KUNMING, CHINA—According to a ZME Science report, a genetic study led by Zhang Xiaoming of the Kunming Institute of Zoology has linked the modern Bo people living in the mountains of southwestern China with 3,000-year-old remains found in southern China’s so-called “hanging coffins.” The hanging coffin burials consist of coffins, usually carved from one piece of wood, placed on beams anchored high off the ground to cliff faces or perched in remote cave openings. The oral history of the modern Bo recalls such hanging burials, while their modern funerary practice includes symbolically placing the spirits of the dead in ancestral caves. But historic documents indicate that the people who built these coffins, who were also known as the Bo, were persecuted during the Ming Dynasty before they disappeared from the records by the seventeenth century. The DNA analysis indicates that the modern Bo are direct descendants of the ancient Bo. The researchers have also determined that some 4,000 years ago, the ancient Bo were linked to the farmers and seafarers on China’s coast, whose descendants populated Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, and Madagascar. Genetic variety in the ancient remains also shows that many people crossed paths in this part of southern China. For example, the 1,200-year-old genome of one individual was linked to farmers from northern China’s Yellow River region, while another carried DNA related to people from the Mongolian Plateau. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. To read about individuals in southern China and throughout Southeast Asia who were mummified using a smoke-drying process, go to "Oldest Mummified People," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Oldest Mummified People

Southern China and Southeast Asia

Read Article
Courtesy Indonesian-French Joint Prehistory Program

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

Ancient Look Book

Read Article
D. Hosner/DAI/ Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage Xinjiang

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Chinese Frontier Fort

Read Article
Alexey Kovalev, Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Features September/October 2025

Myth of the Golden Dragon

Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty

Read Article
Photograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez