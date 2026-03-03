JOIN TODAY
Bronze Age Mines Identified in Spain

News March 3, 2026

Newly documented ancient mining area in Spain's Badajoz province
Johan Ling
Stone mining hammers
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN—According to a statement released by the University of Gothenburg, six Bronze Age copper, lead, and silver mines have been discovered in southwestern Spain. Previous lead isotope analysis of Bronze Age artifacts unearthed in Scandinavia has determined that much of the metal likely originated in southwestern Spain. “The discovery of the new Bronze Age mines in Extremadura represents only the tip of the iceberg,” said Johan Ling of the University of Gothenburg. “In this region—as well as in Andalusia—we estimate that as many as 150 prehistoric mines may still remain undocumented and uninvestigated,” he added. Some 80 grooved stone axes used to crush and process ore were recovered from one of the six newly identified mines. “This has the potential to fundamentally reshape our understanding of the Bronze Age world system, in which copper mining operated as one of the key engines of the era,” Ling concluded. To read about the rich copper mines of ancient Cyprus, go to "In the Time of the Copper Kings."

