ATHENS, GREECE—According to the Greek Reporter, an ancient mosaic was discovered in central Athens during construction work on Evripidou Street. Large sections of the floor appear to remain intact. Archaeologists are examining the mosaic in an effort to date it and determine if the floor belonged to a private residence or a public area. To read about lead curse tablets unearthed at Athens' Kerameikos necropolis, go to "The Cursing Well."
Mosaic Flooring Discovered in Central Athens
News March 9, 2026
