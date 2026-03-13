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Another Ancient Human Skeleton Found in Mexico’s Underwater Cave System

News March 13, 2026

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QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO—Mexico News Daily reports that an eleventh skeleton has been found in the underground river and cave system that runs along the coastline of the Yucatán Peninsula. Archaeologist Octavio del Río of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said that some of the skeletons found in the cave system have been dated to some 13,000 years ago, and so would have been left there before the caves were flooded about 8,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age. This skeleton was discovered on a dune of sediment about 26 feet below the surface, and more than 650 feet into the cave, where it had likely been carefully placed in an inner chamber. To read about the remains of a girl found in an underwater cave system in the Yucatán, go to "Naia—The 13,000-Year-Old Native American," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.

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