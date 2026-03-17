JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Bronze Age Spearhead Mold Recovered in Czech Republic

News March 17, 2026

SHARE:
Stone mold for casting a spearhead tip
Stone mold used for casting a spearhead tip

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC—Live Science reports that half of a Bronze Age mold for making spearheads was discovered in a barn foundation in the Czech Republic. The rectangular piece of carved rhyolite tuff, a type of volcanic stone, measures about nine inches long. “This is the best preserved and most perfect casting mold for a bronze spearhead in Central Europe,” said Milan Salaš of the Moravian Museum. The shape of the spearhead carved into the stone and the type of stone show that the mold had been made in northern Hungary and imported to southern Moravia, he added. This mold matches other molds known to have been made by the Bronze Age Urnfield culture, and would have produced weapons found in the Carpathian region. “In this case, heavy scorching and traces of heat clearly demonstrate its repeated use and the serial production of bronze castings,” Salaš explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archeologické Rozhledy. To read about another artifact made by the Urnfield culture, go to "A Shining Example."

Recommended Articles

Model Homes March/April 2026

Sealing the Evidence

LOCATION: Syria
DATE: 19th century b.c.

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1968

Artifacts January/February 2026

Sardinian Bronze Figurines

Read Article
Courtesy Daniel Berger

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Crete's Inner Circles

Papoura Mountain, Greece

Read Article
George Drakonakis/Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion

Features November/December 2025

Oasis Makers of Arabia

Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

Read Article
Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL