JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Shipwreck Examined on Canada’s Sable Island

News March 17, 2026

Aerial view of shipwreck dig site on North Beach of Sable Island National Park Reserve, Canada
Parks Canada
SHARE:
Stamp reading January 1810 on piece of copper sheathing
This stamp on a piece of copper sheathing, dated January 1810 from Portsmouth, helped researchers to identify the artifact as part of HMS Barbadoes.

HALIFAX, CANADA—According to a Halifax City News report, Parks Canada archaeologists and a Mi’kmaw archaeological technician examined a well-preserved shipwreck exposed on the North Beach of Sable Island. The island has been known to sailors as a dangerous place because of its underwater sandbars, tricky currents, and unpredictable weather. Rebecca Dunham of Parks Canada said that the team uncovered wood and copper fragments of the vessel that were marked with British Royal Navy broad arrows. The ship also has elements made of Bermuda cedar, suggesting that it could be one of three ships, including the HMS Barbadoes. The HMS Barbadoes was lost while traveling with three other ships from Bermuda to Newfoundland in 1812. Only one vessel in the group made it to Halifax, where a rescue was dispatched to retrieve the crew and the money the Barbadoes had been carrying. The crew later blamed strong currents for the loss of their ship. “The island is revealing to us through the exposure of particular artifacts and features that we can associate with wreck events. We’re relying on the island to reveal stories rather than seeking them out specifically,” Dunham said. To read about a seventeenth-century colony established by the French in Nova Scotia, go to "Paradise Lost."

Aerial view of exposed shipwreck remnants, Sable Island National Park Reserve, Canada
Aerial view of exposed shipwreck remnants, Sable Island National Park Reserve, Canada

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2012

Saga of the Northwest Passage

Discovering evidence of an ill-fated mission in the frigid waters of the Arctic

Read Article

Features January 1, 2011

HMS Investigator

Banks Island, Canada

Read Article
(Courtesy Parks Canada)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman River Barge

Read Article
Barge excavation, Kupa River, Croatia
Courtesy Anton Divić/Navarchos

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL