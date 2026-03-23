HAIFA, ISRAEL—Live Science reports that a lead sling bullet inscribed with Greek letters has been unearthed in a necropolis near the ancient city of Hippos, which is located in the northern Jordan Valley. Hippos was one of 10 cities in a confederation known as the Decapolis. The Greek, mathou, has been translated to “learn,” or “learn your lesson.” Michael Eisenberg of the University of Haifa suggests that the lemon-shaped bullet was launched from the city’s walls by a Greek-speaker some 2,000 years ago. “This represents local sarcastic humor on the part of the city’s defenders, who wished to teach their enemies a lesson with a wink,” he said. Other molded sling bullets have been found in the region carrying the names of gods, cities, magical symbols, military commanders, and the word “catch,” or “take a taste.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Palestine Exploration Quarterly. To read more about excavations at Hippos, go to "Mask Metamorphosis."
Inscribed Sling Bullet Unearthed in Israel
News March 23, 2026
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