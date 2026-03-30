JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Coral Buildings in the South Pacific Dated

News March 30, 2026

Coral watch tower on Mata Kuiti Point, Aukena Island
James Flexner, University of Sydney
SHARE:
Branch corals on a historic house on Akamaru Island, French Polynesia
Branch corals on a historic house on Akamaru Island, French Polynesia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by the University of Sydney, uranium-thorium dating has been used to date coral architecture on the islands of Mangareva in the South Pacific. Coral was the main building material on the islands prior to the 1870s, when the use of wood became common. “Mangarevan people learned the building technique from French Catholic missionaries who arrived on the island in the 1830s and commenced a large construction program,” said James Flexner of the University of Sydney. “They built cathedrals, churches, schools, communal bread ovens, watch towers, and small stone cottages out of locally sourced coral from nearby shore reefs, as well as beach rock corals from exposed formations on land,” he explained. Detailed records exist for the European buildings, he added, but not for the homes built by Mangarevan families for themselves. Samples from 10 of these dwellings were dated at the University of Queensland. “A few pre-dated European arrival, suggesting the builders may have reused older coral taken from nearby sites,” Flexner said. “But none of the examples showed centuries-long age differences, challenging earlier theories that coral from ancient structures was widely repurposed for nineteenth-century buildings,” he concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about a mid-nineteenth century object that illustrates a changing marine ecosystem in the South Pacific, go to "Artifact: Pacific Islands Trident."

Recommended Articles

Model Homes March/April 2026

Doorways for the Dead

LOCATION: Thebes, Egypt
DATES: Ca. 1981–1975 b.c.

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund and Edward S. Harkness Gift, 1920

Model Homes March/April 2026

A Maya God’s Humble Abode

LOCATION: Copán, Honduras
DATE: Ca. a.d. 700–850

Read Article
Peabody Museum Expedition, 1891-1892. Courtesy of the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, Harvard University, 92-49-20/C21

Model Homes March/April 2026

Pigpens and Penthouses

LOCATION: China
DATE: a.d. 25–220

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Charlotte C. and John C. Weber Collection, Gift of Charlotte C. and John C. Weber, 1994

Model Homes March/April 2026

A Hut for the Afterlife

LOCATION: Central Italy
DATE: Ca. 900–700 b.c.

Read Article
G. Dagli Orti/© NPL-DeA Picture Library/Bridgeman Images

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL