BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a second Roman aqueduct was discovered in the Rusovce section of southern Bratislava during renovations at the Rusovce Chateau. A Roman camp housing some 1,000 soldiers stood on the site from the second century to the fourth century A.D. “We can now speak of a higher standard of living for the Romans who lived in the camp in the second century,” said Erik Hrnčiarik of Trnava University. “Until now, we believed they lived in much simpler conditions. The second aqueduct proves that there were permanent buildings made of stone and brick around the camp,” he explained. The aqueduct carried water from the Danube River and sloped toward the site. Samples of water have been sent for analysis. Traces of additional Roman structures may be resting under Rusovce Chateau, which was built in the twentieth century on the site of a sixteenth-century manor house and an earlier medieval building. To read more about Roman aqueducts, go to "Rome's Lost Aqueduct."
Aqueducts Uncovered at Roman Army Camp in Slovakia
News April 14, 2026
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