JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Stele Fragments from South Korea’s Wolseong Palace Reunited

News April 14, 2026

Silla stele fragments
Gyeongju National Museum
SHARE:
Silla stele fragments
Silla stele fragments

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA—Korea JoongAng Daily reports that an inscribed fragment of stone discovered in 1937 at the Wolseong Palace in southeastern South Korea—and another, larger fragment discovered in 2020—belong to the same stele. The smaller fragment, found in the western section of the palace, has been housed at the Gyeongju National Museum. The second fragment was also uncovered in the western section of the palace, in a water-filled protective ditch. Analysis of the stones showed that they are both alkali granite quarried from Namsan Mountain in Gyeongju. Researchers fit the pieces together digitally using detailed 3D scans. The fragments are thought to have come from the center of a large stele. Part of the inscription, written in a clerical script of Chinese characters, can now be read as “to call” or “to name.” The stele has been dated to the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.A.D. 935). Some scholars suggest that the script could link the stele to a fifth-century monument from the ancient kingdom of Goguryeo. “We hope additional fragments will be discovered to help reveal more about the identity of this stele,” said Kim Hyeon-hee of the Gyeongju National Museum. To read about clay figures recovered from the palace, go to "Doll Story."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2020

Deerly Departed

Read Article
(Courtesy South Gyeongsang Regional Government)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2015

A Soul of a City

Read Article
(Korea News1)

Features May 1, 2011

North Korea's Full Moon Tower

A joint project between the two Koreas searches for their shared history

Read Article

Letter from Bulgaria May/June 2026

Capitals of Khans and Tsars

The untold story of how the Bulgarian Empire challenged medieval Europe’s great powers

Read Article
A monument called the Founders of the Bulgarian State in the eastern Bulgarian city of Shumen
Ben O’Donnell

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL