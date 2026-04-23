JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Populations Buried Near Megalithic Tomb Analyzed

News April 23, 2026

SHARE:

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—According to a statement released by the University of Copenhagen, analysis of the remains of 132 individuals unearthed near a megalithic tomb in northern France suggests that the site was initially used by one group of people, but that population declined around 3000 B.C. and was eventually replaced by another group. “We see a clear genetic break between the two periods,” said Frederik Valeur Seersholm of the University of Copenhagen. Genetic testing revealed that the earlier group was composed of early farmers from northern France and Germany, while the later group was linked to people in southern France and the Iberian Peninsula, he added. Genetic material retrieved from the bones also showed that the earlier group had been infected with Yersinia pestis, the plague bacterium, and Borrelia recurrentis, which causes louse-borne relapsing fever. “We can confirm that plague was present, but the evidence does not support it as the sole cause of the population collapse,” said Martin Sikora of the University of Copenhagen. “The decline was likely driven by a combination of disease, environmental stress, and other disruptive events,” Sikora explained. The researchers noted that the earlier burials contained the remains of people who were members of the same extended families. The later burials, however, contained the remains of people centered on a single male lineage. Finally, the researchers said that the decline of this earlier population coincides with the end of the construction of megalithic tombs across Europe. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Ecology & Evolution. To read about megalithic monuments in central France, go to "Megalithic Mystery."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Megalithic Mystery

Read Article
(©️ Denis Gliksman/INRAP)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman Gaul’s Literati

Read Article
Bronze bull statuette
Renaud Bernadet

Letter from France January/February 2026

Neolithic Cultural Revolution

How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago

Read Article
© Laurent Juhel, Inrap

Features November/December 2025

Temples to Tradition

A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

Read Article
The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
M. Thivet, MSHE

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL