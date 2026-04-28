Sanskrit seal

HYDERABAD, INDIA—The Times of India reports that researchers led by epigrapher K. Muniratnam Reddy from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have decoded a Sanskrit inscription written in Brahmi characters on a seal discovered in what is now Pakistan. The translation reads, “Devadaruvane Svami Kotesvarah,” indicating that the fifth-century a.d. seal belonged to a temple dedicated to Shiva, a principal Hindu deity. Reddy and his colleagues explained that the inscription refers to a pivotal story about Shiva set in the Devandaru forest that is recorded in a sacred text called the Skanda Purana. The seal is thought to be the oldest known depiction of the story, Reddy concluded. To read about efforts to document petroglyphs in a remote region of India, go to "Himalayan High Art."