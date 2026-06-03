Excavated portion of street, Side, Turkey

ANTALYA, TURKEY—Excavations on the southern coast of Anatolia have uncovered a street leading to the eastern gate of the ancient port city of Side, according to a Türkiye Today report. A theater, temples dedicated to Athena and Apollo, baths, a monumental fountain, and a colonnaded street have been unearthed since archaeological investigations began at the site in 1947. “Side is an important maritime city, but at the same time it is an agricultural city because of the alluvial soils brought by the Melas River,” said Feristah Alanyali of Anadolu University. The newly discovered street leads to one of the city’s two main gates. Nearby streets were also revealed, Alanyali added. “We obtained important information about the history and historical phases of the city,” she explained. Residents repeatedly dredged sand from Side’s harbor before they eventually moved to another location, Alanyali concluded. To read about investigations of another ancient harbor city, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Colossus of Rhodes."