ANTALYA, TURKEY—Excavations on the southern coast of Anatolia have uncovered a street leading to the eastern gate of the ancient port city of Side, according to a Türkiye Today report. A theater, temples dedicated to Athena and Apollo, baths, a monumental fountain, and a colonnaded street have been unearthed since archaeological investigations began at the site in 1947. “Side is an important maritime city, but at the same time it is an agricultural city because of the alluvial soils brought by the Melas River,” said Feristah Alanyali of Anadolu University. The newly discovered street leads to one of the city’s two main gates. Nearby streets were also revealed, Alanyali added. “We obtained important information about the history and historical phases of the city,” she explained. Residents repeatedly dredged sand from Side’s harbor before they eventually moved to another location, Alanyali concluded. To read about investigations of another ancient harbor city, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Colossus of Rhodes."
Road Leading to Ancient City of Side Excavated
News June 3, 2026
Recommended Articles
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
The Palace Times
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
A Feminine Touch
Çatalhöyük, Turkey
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
Tales from the Neolithic
Karahantepe, Turkey
-
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts© APM/Frank Müller
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capitalHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology