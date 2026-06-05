JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Egyptian Capital City Investigated

News June 5, 2026

Remnants of basilica, Ihnasiya al-Madina, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Senwosret III cartouche
Senwosret III cartouche

BENI SUEF, EGYPT—La Brújula Verde reports that a reused stone block carved with the name of the pharaoh Senwosret III has been discovered in central Egypt at Ihnasiya al-Madina, the capital of Egypt during the 9th and 10th Dynasties also known as Heracleopolis Magna. Senwosret III ruled in the 12th Dynasty, from about 1878 to 1840 B.C. The inscription includes his coronation and birth titles. A cartouche including the name Osiris Na Rief, a god who was worshipped in the region in the late Pharaonic period and the Ptolemaic era, was also found. Hisham El-Leithy of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities said that traces of a Roman-era basilica; a Doric Greek temple; the head of a marble sculpture of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty; fragments of wall statues; and ceramic molds for making Roman coins were also uncovered. Components of the Doric temple were reused in the sixth century A.D. in the foundation of the basilica and in platforms for its massive pillars, El-Leithy explained. To read about Senwosret III's funerary complex, go to "A Pharaoh's Last Fleet."

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2025

In Search of Lost Pharaohs

Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

Read Article
Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Winter Light

Read Article
(Universities of Jaén and Málaga)

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026

Trimming the Fat

Read Article
Papyrus showing editing process to thin out the figure of a jackal
The Fitzwilliam Museum, University of Cambridge

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology