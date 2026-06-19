BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS—According to an Associated Press report, an excavation conducted at Breeds Hill, the site of the Battle of Bunker Hill, has uncovered the outline of an earthworks, eight musket balls, and parts of a musket. The earthen walls were quickly built by Americans to slow advancing British forces who occupied Boston in June, 1775. Joe Bagley, city of Boston archaeologist, said that potential locations for the fort were identified with ground-penetrating radar, and the presence of a defensive ditch some three feet deep and six feet wide was confirmed through excavation. American soldiers piled soil from the ditch to form a six-foot-tall square fortification stretching about 150 feet long on each side. Although about 150 people were killed in the fighting, but no human remains have been recovered. The recovered musket balls had been fired by both armies, added battlefield archaeologist Joel Bohy. “You can see the ramrod mark from when the soldier rammed it down,” Bohy said. Tea cups, tobacco pipes, sleeve buttons, and a wig curler found in the ditch are thought to have been left behind by British troops who stayed in the area after the battle. To read in-depth about townspeople who lost everything in the conflict, go to "In the Shadow of Bunker Hill."
Archaeologists Investigate Site of the Battle of Bunker Hill
News June 19, 2026
Recommended Articles
Letter from Boston July/August 2026
In the Shadow of Bunker Hill
The forgotten lives of the townspeople who lost everything in the early days of the American Revolution
Artifacts March/April 2018
Sgraffito Slip-Decorated Plate
Features July/August 2026
Egypt's First Queen
How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?
-
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts© APM/Frank Müller
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capitalHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology