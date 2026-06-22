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Second Cannonball Unearthed at The Alamo

News June 22, 2026

The Alamo Trust
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Bronze cannonball (left) and lead cannonball (right), the Alamo, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—News 4 San Antonio reports that a second cannonball unearthed at The Alamo has been linked to the siege and battle fought by Mexican troops led by Antonio López de Santa Anna and Texans led by James Bowie and William B. Travis in the spring of 1836. The first cannonball, made of bronze, was unearthed last March near the northeast corner of The Alamo Church. The second cannonball, found in undisturbed soil near the first, is made of iron and is about the same size and weight. “So, whenever they were dropped, the very first time—possibly in 1836—they haven’t been touched since,” said Tiffany Lindley, director of archaeology for The Alamo. “The likelihood is that the bronze one belonged to the Mexican Army and the iron one belonged to the Texans at some point,” added Alamo historian Kolby Lanham. The Texans lost The Alamo to Santa Anna, but defeated him a month later at the Battle of San Jacinto, ending the Texas Revolution and establishing the Republic of Texas. To read more about the state's rich history, go to "Letter from Texas: On the Range."

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