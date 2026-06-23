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Pithos Burial Discovered at Hadrianopolis

News June 23, 2026

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KARABUK, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that a 1,750-year-old tomb made of a large storage jar has been uncovered in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis, which is located in Turkey’s western Black Sea region. Ersin Çelikbaş of Karabük University said the tomb is the first of its type to have been found in the area. The jar contained human remains and grave goods, including seven smaller pottery vessels, an oil lamp, a coin, a knife, and two bone hairpins. The pottery was made locally, Çelikbaş said, while the hairpin suggests that the remains belonged to a woman. The coin was minted during the rule of the Roman emperor Probus (reigned a.d. 276–282), and was used to date the burial to the end of the third century A.D. To read more about Roman-era Anatolia, go to "Put On Your Best Face."

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