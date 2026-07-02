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Skeletons Uncovered at Thailand’s Don Yai Thong Burial Site

News July 2, 2026

Burial excavation, Don Yai Thong, Thailand
Fine Arts Department of Thailand
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Gold spiral earrings
Gold earrings

PHETCHABURI, THAILAND—The Bangkok Post reports that a ninth set of human remains has been unearthed at Don Yai Thong, a burial site in central Thailand dated to between 1,500 and 2,000 years ago. Earlier this year, archaeologists uncovered eight skeletons with bronze vessels placed over the heads and chins of the deceased; glass and stone beads; and gold earrings and bracelets. Bronze vessels were found near the feet of the dead. Six bronze drums have also been uncovered at the site. Phnombootra Chandrajoti of the Fine Arts Department said that the newly found remains belong to a child under the age of 12 at the time of death. The teeth and jaw of either a cow or a buffalo were found near the child, along with a bronze object that may be a gong, glass beads, pottery, and fired clay lumps. Radiocarbon dating and further investigations are planned. To read about finds from the Bronze Age cemetery site of Nong Ratchawat, go to "Around the World: Thailand."

Bronze drum
Bronze drum

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