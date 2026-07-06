PAVLODAR, KAZAKHSTAN—Researchers from Margulan University found a large medieval structure while surveying an area in northern Kazakhstan known as the Zhantai tract with lidar and ground-penetrating radar, according to a Qazinform News Agency report. Excavations at the site uncovered fragments of burnt bricks of the type that were used during the so-called Golden Horde period to build palaces, mosques, mausoleums, and other monuments. Established in the thirteenth century, the Golden Horde was made up of lands under the rule of Jochi, a prince of the Mongol Empire. The area extended from Siberia and Central Asia into Eastern Europe, and to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea to the south. For more on cities built during this period, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: Palaces of the Golden Horde."
Golden Horde Structure Discovered in Kazakhstan
News July 6, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021
Red Carpet Treatment
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
On the Origin of Apples
Tuzusai, Kazakhstan
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018
Iron Age Teenagers
The Story of the Horse July/August 2015
Taming the Horse
-
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?Timothy E. Black
-
Features July/August 2026
Slinging Insults
Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemiesCourtesy Michael Eisenberg
-
Features July/August 2026
Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone
Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval ZimbabweAd/AdobeStock
-
Features July/August 2026
Tennis, Anyone?
Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France© Denis Gliksman, Inrap