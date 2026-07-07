EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—A geophysical survey of Machrie Moor, which is located on Scotland’s Isle of Arran, has detected a possible prehistoric timber circle, Live Science reports. Researchers were testing their equipment on the peat-covered moor, known for its six ceremonial circles dated to between 3500 and 1500 B.C., when they detected anomalies beneath the surface of the ground. “We know that there is a lot of archaeology yet to uncover at Machrie Moor, but the discovery of a new circle completely surpassed our expectations,” said Nick Hannon of Historic Environment Scotland. The new circle measures about 92 feet across and consists of 12 anomalies, which are thought to be pits or postholes set about 21 feet apart. Two wide gaps in the circle may represent pits that have decayed, Hannon explained. In addition, the team members detected underground anomalies at Machrie Moor Circle 2, now represented with eight stones. These anomalies suggest that this circle many have once had 14 stones. To read about excavations of a ceremonial center on the Scottish archipelago of Orkney, go to "Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart."