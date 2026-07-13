JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Pre-Inca Settlement Investigated in Western Peru

News July 13, 2026

Excavated Huaylas house in Ancash, Peru, with view of surrounding landscape in the background
Courtesy Ilder Cruz Mostacero
SHARE:
Two-handled vessel
Two-handled vessel, Ancash, Peru

LIMA, PERU—Andina News Agency reports that Ilder Cruz Mostacero of Peru’s National University Santiago Antunez de Mayolo and his colleagues have unearthed traces of a Huaylas settlement dated to about A.D. 1200 in western Peru’s Cordillera Negra Mountains. So far, the researchers have excavated pottery, funerary architecture, and monoliths, in addition to metal production workshops with furnaces, and grinding stones used to process raw materials. Drainage systems and pathways connecting the buildings were also uncovered, showing that the Huaylas, who were mainly camelid herders, engaged in urban planning. “We also found spaces dedicated to the processing of camelid wool and a large number of spindle whorls, which are used to turn wool into thread,” Cruz Mostacero said. The animals would also have provided a means of transportation to trade products with other groups. The site was later occupied by the Inca and was likely abandoned in the early colonial period, Cruz Mostacero concluded. To read about an enigmatic array of holes created by a pre-Inca kingdom in Peru's coastal desert, go to "Return to Serpent Mountain."

Excavated Huaylas house in Ancash, Peru, with view of surrounding landscape in the background
Huaylas house, Ancash, Peru

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2026

Return to Serpent Mountain

Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

Read Article
Courtesy J.L. Bongers

Top 10 Discoveries of 2023 January/February 2024

Inca Workers' Homelands

Machu Picchu, Peru

Read Article
(AdobeStock)

Artifacts January/February 2021

Inca Box with Votive Offerings

Read Article
(Courtesy Teddy Seguin/Université Libre de Bruxelles)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2018

A Mark of Distinction

Read Article
(Matthew Velasco/Current Anthropology 2018)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap