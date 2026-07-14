JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in England Reflects Roman Invasion

News July 14, 2026

Copper-alloy vessel with a long handle with a terminal in the shape of a swan head
UCL Archaeology South-East
SHARE:
Glass bowl
Molded glass bowl

LONDON, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by University College London (UCL), an Iron Age cemetery containing the cremated remains of more than 100 people has been unearthed in the East of England by a team of researchers led by Angus Forshaw of UCL Archaeology South-East. Square in shape and surrounded by a ditch, the cemetery has been dated to the first century A.D. Many of the burials consist of cremation urns, but five high-status burials have been uncovered. These burials feature piles of burnt bones and grave goods in large, square pits. The artifacts include coppery-alloy vessels, imported ceramic wine jars, an imported glass bowl, hobnails, and brooches. “These exceptional grave goods are likely a reflection of diplomatic contact and economic exchange between Iron Age people in Britain and the Roman Empire, which was happening prior to the Roman conquest of A.D. 43,” Forshaw said.

Recommended Articles

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

Hail to the Chief

Read Article
(Poulton Research Project)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Mistaken Identity

Read Article
(James Fairbairn, Oxford Archaeology East)

Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020

Shields

Read Article
(©The Trustees of the British Museum/Art Resource, NY)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap