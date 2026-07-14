LONDON, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by University College London (UCL), an Iron Age cemetery containing the cremated remains of more than 100 people has been unearthed in the East of England by a team of researchers led by Angus Forshaw of UCL Archaeology South-East. Square in shape and surrounded by a ditch, the cemetery has been dated to the first century A.D. Many of the burials consist of cremation urns, but five high-status burials have been uncovered. These burials feature piles of burnt bones and grave goods in large, square pits. The artifacts include coppery-alloy vessels, imported ceramic wine jars, an imported glass bowl, hobnails, and brooches. “These exceptional grave goods are likely a reflection of diplomatic contact and economic exchange between Iron Age people in Britain and the Roman Empire, which was happening prior to the Roman conquest of A.D. 43,” Forshaw said.
2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in England Reflects Roman Invasion
News July 14, 2026
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