COUNTY WATERFORD, IRELAND—Traces of two dwellings dated to between 3600 and 3700 B.C. have been discovered in a quarry in southeastern Ireland by researchers from Rubicon Archaeology, according to a WLRFM.com report. A polished stone ax was found beneath the floor surface in one of the houses. It is thought to have been placed there as an offering to protect the household. A second ax recovered from the site is thought to have originated in northwestern England, suggesting that Neolithic people were transporting goods across the Irish Sea. The excavation also unearthed pottery, stone tools, and cremation burials dated to the Bronze Age. To read about a Neolithic tomb uncovered in Ireland's Boyne Valley, go to "Passage to the Afterlife."
Neolithic Homes Excavated in Ireland
News July 16, 2026
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid November/December 2019
Rathcroghan, Ireland
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2019
Passage to the Afterlife
The Marks of Time November/December 2018
Late Neolithic Monument
Boyne Valley, Ireland
Features November/December 2016
Samhain Revival
Looking for the roots of Halloween in Ireland’s Boyne Valley
-
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?Timothy E. Black
-
Features July/August 2026
Slinging Insults
Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemiesCourtesy Michael Eisenberg
-
Features July/August 2026
Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone
Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval ZimbabweAd/AdobeStock
-
Features July/August 2026
Tennis, Anyone?
Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France© Denis Gliksman, Inrap