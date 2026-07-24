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Mural Discovered at Urartian Fortress in Armenia

News July 24, 2026

Urartian painting, Erebuni, Armenia
French Embassy in Armenia
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YEREVAN, ARMENIA—Public Radio of Armenia reports that a fragment of a polychrome mural has been found at the Erebuni archaeological site, a fortress founded in the eighth century B.C. in the Kingdom of Urartu. The mural has been dated to the end of the seventh century B.C. or the beginning of the sixth century B.C. by a team of French and Armenian researchers. To read more about Armenian archaeology, go to "Around the World: Armenia."

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