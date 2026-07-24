JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Military Camp Excavated in Slovakia

News July 24, 2026

Burial, Surany, Slovakia
Archaeological Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences/MH Invest
SHARE:

ŠURANY, SLOVAKIA—A Roman military camp dated to the late second century A.D. has been discovered in southwestern Slovakia, Live Science reports. Five entrance gates, fortifications, and a curved ditch-and-rampart system have been identified at the site. The camp is thought to have been used by troops under the command of the emperor Marcus Aurelius (reigned A.D. 161–180) during conflicts with Germanic tribes known as the Marcomanni. “We are clearly investigating a place that disappeared immediately after the military conflict between the Romans and the Germans,” said Matej Ruttkay of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. Skeletons and parts of skeletons have been found in ditches, wells, and shallow graves, he added. Most of these remains are thought to belong to Roman soldiers, since the nails from Roman military sandals, spears, arrowheads, parts of helmets as well as segmented and scale armor, legionary brooches, and coins have also been recovered. Michal Cheben of the Slovak Academy of Sciences said that analysis of the remains may reveal if the soldiers were killed in combat or died of disease, and why so many objects were also thrown into the pits and wells. When Marcus Aurelius died, his son, Commodus, reportedly negotiated a peace with the Marcomanni. For more about Marcus Aurelius' military campaigns in Roman provinces, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution: A Stranger in a Strange Land."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Swan Songs

Read Article
(Courtesy Filip Ondrkál)

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

Features July/August 2026

Secrets of the Serpent

Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

Read Article
Serpent Mound
Timothy E. Black

Features July/August 2026

Slinging Insults

Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

Read Article
Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

Read Article
A tower measuring about 30 feet tall rises in the Great Enclosure at Great Zimbabwe A tower measuring about 30 feet tall rises in the Great Enclosure at Great Zimbabwe
Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

  • Letter from Boston July/August 2026

    In the Shadow of Bunker Hill

    The forgotten lives of the townspeople who lost everything in the early days of the American Revolution

    Read Article
    A late eighteenth-century painting titled View of the Attack on Bunker's Hill, with the Burning of Charles Town
    National Gallery of Art

  • Artifacts July/August 2026

    Native American Dice

    About 12,000 years ago, Indigenous people started playing high-stakes games of chance

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert J. Madden

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026

    Ancient China’s “Pony Express”

    Han Dynasty postal horses had hard lives but evocative names—meet Wandering Hawk, Podgy and Lumpy, and Mr. Red Horse

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/Gift of George D. Pratt, 1928