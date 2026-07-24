ŠURANY, SLOVAKIA—A Roman military camp dated to the late second century A.D. has been discovered in southwestern Slovakia, Live Science reports. Five entrance gates, fortifications, and a curved ditch-and-rampart system have been identified at the site. The camp is thought to have been used by troops under the command of the emperor Marcus Aurelius (reigned A.D. 161–180) during conflicts with Germanic tribes known as the Marcomanni. “We are clearly investigating a place that disappeared immediately after the military conflict between the Romans and the Germans,” said Matej Ruttkay of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. Skeletons and parts of skeletons have been found in ditches, wells, and shallow graves, he added. Most of these remains are thought to belong to Roman soldiers, since the nails from Roman military sandals, spears, arrowheads, parts of helmets as well as segmented and scale armor, legionary brooches, and coins have also been recovered. Michal Cheben of the Slovak Academy of Sciences said that analysis of the remains may reveal if the soldiers were killed in combat or died of disease, and why so many objects were also thrown into the pits and wells. When Marcus Aurelius died, his son, Commodus, reportedly negotiated a peace with the Marcomanni. For more about Marcus Aurelius' military campaigns in Roman provinces, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution: A Stranger in a Strange Land."