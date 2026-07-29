JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Hominin Footprints at Lake Turkana Reevaluated

News July 29, 2026

Fossilized footprint of Paranthropus boisei
© Kay Behrensmeyer
SHARE:

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA—Courthouse News Service reports that a new study of 21 fossilized footprints found in Kenya on the ancient shoreline of Lake Turkana in 1978 suggests that the hominins who left them, identified as Paranthropus boisei, may have been six feet tall and weighed about 165 pounds. Members of P. boisei are also known for their powerful jaws and large teeth. Kevin Hatala of Chatham University said that this estimate of their stature is larger than previous ones for these hominins, who left these prints some 1.43 million years ago, when Homo erectus also lived in the region. Hatala and his colleagues now think these individuals were a group of eight males who were traveling together. “They may have lived in large groups, where males competed for mates, but also tolerated each other at times for safety in a dangerous environment,” Hatala surmised. To read more about recent research on P. boisei, go to "The Path Not Taken."

Fossilized footprint of Paranthropus boisei
Fossilized footprint of Paranthropus boisei

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

The Path Not Taken

Read Article
Paranthropus boisei hand bones
Louise N. Leakey

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

The Bone Toolkit

Read Article
Spanish National Research Council

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

China's New Human Species

Read Article
(Wei Gao)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2021

The Bone Collector

Read Article
(Courtesy Michael Pante)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap