MAZARA DEL VALLO, SICILY—According to a report in The Guardian, remnants of a Roman vessel that had been carrying some 500 amphoras when it sank 2,100 years ago were found by fishers about three miles off the coast of Sicily. An investigation conducted by Italy’s Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage revealed that the vessel, which rests under 150 feet of water, measured almost 70 feet long and 20 feet wide. The type of amphoras found in the cargo were usually used to transport wine. Researchers from Sicily’s Superintendency of the Sea will document the site, date the wreck, and study its cargo. To read about another discovery from Sicily, go to "A Sicilian Gift Horse."

Amphoras on a Roman shipwreck off the coast of Mazara del Vallo, Sicily