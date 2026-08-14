A drone image shows the foundations of a Roman-era bridge that once spanned the Danube River.

GIGEN, BULGARIA—A heat wave in Europe has caused water levels in the Danube to fall drastically, exposing the foundations of a Roman bridge near the village of Gigen in Bulgaria, according to the Greek Reporter. Built under the emperor Constantine I and inaugurated in A.D. 328, the bridge stretched a little over a mile, making it one of the longest bridges in the Roman world. It once briefly connected the city of Ulpia Oescus with the center of Sucidava in present-day Romania and is thought to have been destroyed around A.D. 367. A team led by Pavel Popov of the Pleven Regional Historical Museum used drones to map the foundations, giving archaeologists an unprecedented view of one of the greatest feats of Roman engineering prowess. To read more about the impressive infrastructure built under imperial Rome, go to “Rome’s Lost Aqueduct.”