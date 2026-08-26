JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Markings on Anatolian Arrowheads Studied

News August 26, 2026

SHARE:
Flint tool and obsidian blade with crossed incisions
A flint tool (left) was used to make crossed incisions on an obsidian blade (middle). Details of these incisions (right) are shown under a microscope.

CAPPADOCIA, TURKEY—According to an IFL Science report, 11 obsidian points have been discovered in central Anatolia at the Neolithic village of Tepecik-Çiftlik, which is situated between two large sources of volcanic glass. Each of the points is etched with a unique design. In all, etchings have been found on only 54 of the thousands of obsidian arrowheads found in the region. Alice Vinet of Aix Marseille University and Denis Guilbeau of France’s Ministry of Culture examined all of these etched arrowheads under microscopes and then attempted to reproduce the marks. They determined that repeated strokes with a piece of flint were required to mark the smooth surfaces of the arrowheads, making it unlikely that the marks were made accidentally. They also established that the etched arrowheads were of similar size and shape as arrowheads without marks, and that the incised points were not found in special places such as graves. Likewise, the etched points showed signs of wear similar to those identified on unmarked arrowheads. The researchers did notice, however, that incised arrowheads unearthed at the same sites had similar motifs engraved on them. They concluded that all the mysterious markings may not have been made to serve the same purpose. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. To learn about obsidian that the Akkadians obtained from a volcano in central Turkey, go to "Obsidian and Empire."

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Farmers and Foragers

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026

A Surprising Encounter

Read Article
Roe deer antler mask
State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt

Features May/June 2026

Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

Read Article
Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
© APM/Frank Müller

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap