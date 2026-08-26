JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Nobleman’s Tomb Discovered in Western Russia

News August 26, 2026

Excavations at Gnezdilovo burial ground, Suzdal, Russia
Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences
SHARE:

SUZDAL, RUSSIA—Live Science reports that a tenth-century wooden burial chamber containing the remains of a man estimated to have been between 25 and 35 years old at the time of death, a horse, and a dog have been uncovered at the medieval cemetery of Gnezdilovo, which is located in western Russia. A team of researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences discovered a silver horseshoe-shaped brooch that fastened a garment at the man’s neck. An iron knife, stirrups and other horse-related gear, a bone comb, and a battle ax were also found in the burial. The roof of the wooden chamber, which measured about 10 feet long and nine feet wide, had collapsed. Beginning in the late ninth century, the region was ruled by the Kievan Rus, which included people from the Baltic, eastern Slavs, and Norse peoples from Scandinavia. This style of burial suggests that the settlement at Suzdal may have become a Rus administrative center, since it appears that a member of the Old Russian local nobility adopted a Scandinavian funerary practice. For more on the Rus, go to "Hoards of the Vikings."

Man and horse burial (left) at the Gnezdilovo burial ground near Suzdal, Russia, and equestrian equipment and weapons (right) in the grave
Archaeologists unearthed the grave of a man buried with a horse (left) at the Gnezdilovo burial ground near Suzdal, Russia. Weapons and equestrian equipment in the burial (right) included a spearhead.

Recommended Articles

Features January/February 2017

Hoards of the Vikings

Evidence of trade, diplomacy, and vast wealth on an unassuming island in the Baltic Sea

Read Article
(Gabriel Hildebrand/The Royal Coin Cabinet, Sweden)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

The First Indo-European Speakers

Eastern Ukraine and Southern Russia

Read Article
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Origins of the Scythians

Tuva, Siberia

Read Article
© Sisse Brimberg/GEO Image Collection/Bridgeman Images

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap