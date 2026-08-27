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1,300-Year-Old Textile Fragments Found in Viking Woman’s Grave

News August 27, 2026

Viking textile fragment
Arkæologi Vestjylland
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Viking textile fragment
Viking textile fragment

VARDE, DENMARK—La Brújula Verde reports that textile fragments have been discovered in a Viking woman’s eighth-century tomb at the Skonager site in Western Jutland. The rare bits of cloth were found attached to the front and back of two scoop brooches, known for their concave shape, by researchers from the Vejle Conservation Center. Metallic salts released by the brooches are thought to have inhibited the microbes that would have otherwise destroyed the textile fibers. Repairs made to one of the brooches could indicate that it was a family heirloom. Analysis of these surviving scraps of fabric, conducted by ancient textile expert Lise Ræder Knudsen, could reveal the weaving techniques, patterns, color, and the quality of the spinning in what the woman wore as an outer garment, as well as what she wore as an inner layer next to her skin. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark will also analyze the woman’s teeth in an effort to learn about her age, health status, diet, migration patterns, and any physical stress she may have endured in childhood or adolescence. To read about silk recovered from Viking sites, go to "Viking Finery."

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